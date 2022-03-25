Narcotics smuggling bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, 4 arrested

Poonch: The Jammu and Kashmir police along with Army foiled a narcotics smuggling bid in Balakote area of Mendhar in the Poonch district by arresting four smugglers.

The police also seized two vehicles and recovered four kilograms of narcotics substance from their possession.

The J&K police in an official statement said that during routine checking at Bharwayani gate, a team of Poonch police along with the Army intercepted a commercial vehicle and during checking of vehicle, two kilograms of heroin like substance was recovered from Sherbaz Ahmed of Galhuti Manjakote accompanied by Mehmood Khan of Galhuti Manjakote.

Both the accused persons were arrested, police said, adding that sustained questioning of the accused led to the arrest of two more persons namely Mohammad Inzar Khan, Rafeeq Azeem Khan of Kalar Morha Mendhar and two kilograms of heroin-like substance and one lakh rupees cash were recovered from their possession.

An investigation has been initiated to find out where the drug consignment came from and where it was to be delivered. Police said they expect to soon expose the smugglers' network and make more arrests in the case.

