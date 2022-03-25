हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narcotics smuggling

Narcotics smuggling bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, 4 arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir police also seized two vehicles and recovered four kilograms of narcotics substance from the smugglers. 

Narcotics smuggling bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, 4 arrested
Representational image

Poonch: The Jammu and Kashmir police along with Army foiled a narcotics smuggling bid in Balakote area of Mendhar in the Poonch district by arresting four smugglers. 

The police also seized two vehicles and recovered four kilograms of narcotics substance from their possession.

The J&K police in an official statement said that during routine checking at Bharwayani gate, a team of Poonch police along with the Army intercepted a commercial vehicle and during checking of vehicle, two kilograms of heroin like substance was recovered from Sherbaz Ahmed of Galhuti Manjakote accompanied by Mehmood Khan of Galhuti Manjakote.

Both the accused persons were arrested, police said, adding that sustained questioning of the accused led to the arrest of two more persons namely Mohammad Inzar Khan, Rafeeq Azeem Khan of Kalar Morha Mendhar and two kilograms of heroin-like substance and one lakh rupees cash were recovered from their possession.

An investigation has been initiated to find out where the drug consignment came from and where it was to be delivered. Police said they expect to soon expose the smugglers' network and make more arrests in the case. 

Live TV

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narcotics smugglingJammu and Kashmir PoliceJ&K's Poonch districtNarcotics Smuggglers
Next
Story

Yogi Adityanath govt 2.0: Will continue to strengthen BJP, says Dinesh Sharma after being dropped as Deputy CM

Must Watch

PT10M28S

DNA: Yogi 2.0 Cabinet -- Analysis of Yogi Adityanath's 'Special 52'