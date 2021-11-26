हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Constitution Day

Narendra Modi at Constitution Day event in Parliament: It is the day to salute this house

Narendra Modi, while speaking the Constitution Day event in the Parliament, took a jibe at opposition parties that decided to boycott the programme.

Narendra Modi at Constitution Day event in Parliament: It is the day to salute this house
Image: Twitter/ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Indian constitution is the cohesive force behind the diverse country. He was speaking in the Parliament on the occasion of Constitution Day on Friday (November 26).

He said, “Our Constitution binds our diverse country. It was drafted after many hindrances and united the princely states in the country.”

He also said, “Constitution Day is the day to salute this House, where many of India's leaders brainstormed to give us the Constitution of India. We also pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and all those who fought during India's independence struggle.”

He added, “Constitution Day should have been celebrated each year after 1950 to educate all about what went into the making of the Constitution. But some people did not do so. This day should also be celebrated to evaluate whether what we do is right or not.”

He said, "Party for the family, by the family...do I need to say more? If a party is run by one family for many generations, then, it isn't good for a healthy democracy."

READ | Constitution Day: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi to address event

Modi also paid tribute to the martyrs of 26/11. “Today on the anniversary of the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, I pay tribute to all brave soldiers of the country who sacrificed their lives while fighting the terrorists.”

Meanwhile, the BJP hit out at the Opposition for boycotting the Constitution Day celebrations in the Central Hall of Parliament and termed it as an "insult" to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

The party also used the opportunity to criticise the Congress which had denounced the BJP leaders for skipping the function held at Parliament to celebrate the birth anniversary of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on November 14.

About 14 Opposition parties, including Congress, have announced to boycott the Constitution Day programme.

(With inputs from agencies)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Constitution DayParliamentBJPCongressNarendra Modi
Next
Story

Passengers unable to board flights despite negative RT-PCR, plea in HC to scrap self-declaration form

Must Watch

PT2M25S

Resident doctors-nurse strike at Hindu Rao Hospital