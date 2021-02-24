Matter of pride for India that Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium is now world's largest cricket stadium: President Ram Nath Kovind

Ahmedabad: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday (February 24, 2021) said that it is a matter of pride that the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad has become the world's largest cricket stadium.

President Kovind's comments came at the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium where he laid the foundation stone of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Ahmedabad.

He noted that the stadium was not only the largest in the world but also provides world-class facilities for various sporting activities.

President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated all officials, agencies and partners of the Gujarat Cricket Association, who were instrumental in giving the present shape to Narendra Modi Stadium. Appreciating the attributes of this Stadium, the President opined that with a gold rating of green-building certification, it is also a good example of eco-friendly development.

The stadium showcases the aspirations and capabilities of New India that has made a strong mark on the world stage.

The President said that the dominance that India has achieved in cricket reinforces the belief that not only in other sports but also in the areas of development, the country has the potential to achieve a higher position in the world.

President Kovind said that India is called 'Power House of Cricket' or 'Hub of Cricket'. Therefore, it is quite appropriate that the world's largest cricket stadium is also now in India.

He appreciated the efforts put in building this stadium which was started under the guidance of the then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi and then efficiently followed up by Amit Shah as Chairman of Gujarat Cricket Association.

President Kovind observed that many of India's young cricketers, coming from small villages and cities of the Indian hinterland, are gradually emerging as significant sporting talents on the strength of their hard work.

"Our youth also have the capability to perform well in other sports on international levels. For this to materialize, we have to provide world-class infrastructure to them just as the way we provide for cricket. With this objective, it is significant that the Government of Gujarat has taken the initiative to build an international level sports enclave within the premises of the Narendra Modi Stadium," he said.

He added that this sports enclave would work as a multi-sports venue and also provide facilities for hosting national and international events. He expressed confidence that this sports enclave would bring a new identity to the city of Ahmedabad in terms of sports infrastructure.

The President said that while the development of sports facilities is significant, it is also imperative that talented players in greater number take advantage of these facilities.

"Facility and access to facility both are necessary for the wholesome development of our sports talent. Many promising players, living in remote areas, do not get the opportunity to show their talent due to financial constraint or due to other obstacles. Efforts are being made to provide facilities to young players. Taking such efforts forward on a more comprehensive level would provide an opportunity to nurture the hidden sporting talents in our country," he said.



