Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: In a likely development, the political parties that are part of the National Democratic Alliance today elected Narendra Modi as the leader of the block. With this, the stage is set for Modi to become Prime Minister once again. However, the NDA allies will meet President Droupadi Murmu on June 7 after another meeting of the NDA bloc. "India has seen the spread of public welfare policies and development work in the last 10 years under the leadership of Narendra Modi. After a long gap of around 6 decades, the public has elected a government for the third consecutive time with a clear majority. We are proud to have contested and won the 2024 Lok Sabha election under the leadership of Narendra Modi. We elect Narendra Modi as our leader unanimously," said the NDA in a statement.

As per reports, the Telugu Desham Party (TDP), the second largest party in the NDA after the BJP, has demanded the post of the Lok Sabha speaker and two ministries. The BJP has 240 seats, TDP 16 and the JDU 12. While TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has ruled out switching to the INDIA bloc, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar has said that his party is with the BJP and asked the saffron party leaders to take quick action to form the government.

Congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on being unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA. The last 10 years stand out as an era of large-scale development and welfare under the visionary leadership of Modi Ji. The NDA is firmly committed to serving the nation and its… pic.twitter.com/NRtSfwka2V — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) June 5, 2024

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will hold talks with the allies to finalise the terms and conditions for the formation of the government. Modi is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third time on June 8.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the BJP-led NDA secured 292 seats while the Congress-led INDIA bloc bagged 234 seats. While the INDIA bloc is 38 seats short of the majority mark, the Congress is trying to bring together its former allies to keep the BJP away from the forming government.