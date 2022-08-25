The Bharatiya Janata Party has a government in 17 states of India, it includes coalition government also. In 12 of these states, the chief ministers of the party have held the command. The question is, who is the most favorite Chief Minister of the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi? However, political parties have started preparations for the year 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At the same time, before this many states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh have started preparation for the upcoming assembly elections.

According to sources, BJP leaders believe that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is PM Modi's favorite CM. His government's record explains the reason for this. In the year 2022 itself, the BJP has won the state for the second time in a row under the leadership of CM Adityanath. However, the names of CMs included in PM's good list do not end here.

According to media report, there are discussions in the political circles that apart from Yogi Adityanath, the PM likes the way of working of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Along with this, these three Chief Ministers are also appreciated by the PM due to their methods of work. According to sources, the CM keeps notepads and pens during his meeting with the PM. During the meeting, they write down the instructions received from the PM and immediately inform the bureaucrats. Not only this, but they also demand a report regarding these instructions within 15 days. It is said that the PM has a soft corner for those who work like this.