New Delhi: As Congress upped its attack on the Narendra Modi-led Central government for not allowing the Opposition's demand for a discussion on hike in GST on food items, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday (July 20) said the government is ready for discussion on every issue. Congress General Secretary and Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh attacked the Centre saying it refused an urgent debate on price rise and GST hike issue. "This morning in the Rajya Sabha the Opposition led by the Congress demanded an URGENT debate on price rise and senseless GST rates on food items. This was denied. The House was adjourned till 2 pm. Modi Sarkar's obstinacy continues. Business in Parliament is suffering," Ramesh said on Twitter earlier today.

आज सुबह राज्यसभा में कांग्रेस के नेतृत्व में विपक्ष ने मूल्य वृद्धि और खाद्य पदार्थों पर लगाई गई जीएसटी पर तत्काल बहस की मांग की।



सरकार ने इससे इनकार कर दिया। सदन की कार्यवाही दोपहर 2 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई। मोदी सरकार की जिद जारी है। संसद में कामकाज नहीं हो पा रहा है। — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 20, 2022

“This afternoon too Modi Sarkar refused an urgent debate on price rise & shocking increase in GST rates on essential food items. The Rajya Sabha got adjourned for the day. If only the PM shows some sensitivity to address people’s issues in Parliament…,” he said in another tweet.

Responding to the allegation, Goyal hit back at Congress and said, “We're ready for discussion on every issue but Congress doesn't want discussion and the House to run properly. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's tweet has exposed the destructive attitude of Congress. Congress is running away from the debate.”

Union minister Pralhad Joshi also said the government is ready for discussion on the issues but Congress is not interested in constructive debate. “Congress has said that they are demanding a debate in Parliament on the issue of price rise but the government is not agreeing. I will firmly clarify that Government is ready for discussion,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

“FM Sitharaman who has to reply is down with Covid19, as soon as she recovers and when business advisory committee (BAC) decides and both chairs give permission, we're ready for discussion. Congress is not interested in constructive debate but in causing disruptions,” Joshi added.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking if it is "unparliamentary" to discuss inflation in the Houses.

In a tweet in Hindi, Vadra said households needed "sanjeevani" (major boost) in the midst of severe inflation. "The BJP-led government increased the burden of inflation further by imposing "Grihasthi Satyanash Tax (GST)" (household destruction tax) on flour, grains, jaggery and curd, she added.

"Narendra Modi ji is increasing the expenditure and is shying away from discussion in Parliament. Is it 'unparliamentary' to discuss inflation?" the Congress leader further asked.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday amid continued protest by the Opposition parties led by the Congress over price rise and levy of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on daily essentials, PTI reported. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has allowed a discussion on the issue of price rise, however, the opposition parties stressed on holding it immediately.

(With agency inputs)