हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Biotech Startup Expo - 2022

Narendra Modi to inaugurate Biotech Startup Expo 2022 today in Delhi

The expo is being held to mark the completion of ten years of setting up of Department of Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). The theme of the Expo is 'Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat'.

Narendra Modi to inaugurate Biotech Startup Expo 2022 today in Delhi
Pic courtesy: ANI (file photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, today at 10:30 am. This will be followed by his address on the occasion, said a statement issued by the PMO. According to the PMO, the Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 is a two-day event being held on June 9 and 10. It is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

It is being held to mark the completion of ten years of setting up of BIRAC. The theme of the Expo is 'Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat'. The Expo will act as a platform to connect entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, scientists, researchers, bio-incubators, manufacturers, regulators, government officials, etc.

About 300 stalls will be set up at the Expo, which will showcase the applications of biotechnology in various fields such as healthcare, genomics, biopharma, agriculture, industrial biotechnology, waste-to-value, and clean energy, among others.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Biotech Startup Expo - 2022Narendra ModiPragati MaidanDelhi
Next
Story

Bhima Koregaon case: Probe panel to summon chiefs of 6 political parties in Maharashtra

Must Watch

Japan, NATO boost ties amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the China factor