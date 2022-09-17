Narendra Modi's 72nd Birthday: Want to wish PM Modi on the occasion? Here's how you can do it

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 17, 2022) turned 72. Leaders from across party lines and heads of countries extended greetings to PM Narendra Modi today. Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Droupadi Murmu and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among those who wished the Prime Minister.

Many Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher among others wished the prime ministern on the special day. And this year even the common man of the country can wish their leader on the special occasion.

Instead of sticking to the usual Twitter and Facebook posts, you can use the PM's app to wish him in different ways. On the PM’s birthday in 2022, people can send their wishes through recorded video messages, photos and also some other special ways including ‘Gift of Seva’. NaMo app has facilities that would enable you to wish him in many ways.

Video and photo message

The app enables you to capture video messages. You can upload a wish along with a picture too.

Donations

The app also offers micro donations in the range of Rs 05 to Rs 100 for any initiative of their liking. These include Swachh Bharat Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Kisan Seva.

Short video on PM’s life

The NaMo app offers a virtual exhibition on the life of the prime minister. People can choose moments from the Modi’s life which can then be created as a short video and shared on social media, all through the app.

Gift of Seva

This is a unique way to take part in the Prime Minister's birthday celebrations. This feature, present in the app, allows citizens to take a pledge for a particular cause such as LiFE: Pro-Planet People, Blood Donation, Leading Digital India, Swachh Bharat, Vocal for Local to Become Atma Nirbhar, etc.

Personalised e-card

People can send a personalised e-card where they can include their entire family and add their message before the wishes can be uploaded on the app. You can also upload wishes on behalf of your company along with your colleagues or you can do it with your classmates if you are a student.

Notably, PM Modi, India's 15th prime minister, was born on September 17, 1950 at Vadnagar in Gujarat. PM Modi took oath as prime minister of the country for the first time in May 26, 2014. His second consecutive term as prime minister began on May 30, 2019.

Narendra Modi is the first-ever prime minister to be born after Independence. Modi has the distinction of being the longest serving chief minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.