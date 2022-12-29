Nasal COVID Vaccine: Just 8 drops of needle-free booster dose can save you from twin fear of injection and infection!

Coronavirus In India: Many people are afraid to take the vaccine against the COVID virus. Meanwhile, Omicron's fear is increasing day by day. According to media sources, a large number of people in China are already infected with Omicron. In this situation it is very important to follow the Covid restrictions. Prevention of omicron should include regular wearing of masks and social distancing. Taking timely vaccinations is also essential. Many do not want to get vaccinated for the twin fear of injection and infection.

Nasal Booster: Only for Adults

Bharat Biotech's recent announcement seems to allay those fears. Bharat Biotech's vaccine is set to revolutionize the way Covid vaccinations are delivered. The needle-free vaccine will be administered through nasal drops. But at the same time, it has been informed that those who have already taken the booster dose do not need to take a new vaccination. This benefit is going to come only for those who have not yet taken the booster dose. Also, this special nasal drop is for those who have taken Covaxin or Covishield above the age of 18 years. It is learned that the dosage can be started for everyone from the fourth week of January.

Needle-Free Booster Drops

This dose contains 0.5 ML of inoculation per drop. A total of eight drops will be given as a one-time booster.

This booster dose helps to boost the primary immunity of any person. Its function is to increase neutralizing IgG, mucosal IgA and T cell function. There are specific reasons for these drops in the nose. It acts as an organ of containment of the covid virus in the nasal mucosa. It is possible to prevent the virus at the initial moment. As a result, the person himself is not affected. The risk of infecting others is also reduced.