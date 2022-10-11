'Nashamukti' operation: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan cracks whip on illegal trade of drugs and liquor; around 2,600 booked in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: As many as 2,600 persons were so far booked for operating illegal liquor business in Madhya Pradesh under the state government`s `Nashamukti` operation that was launched on Friday. Over 2,500 persons involved in the illegal business of drugs and liquor were detained, while over 200 people were booked under Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act. Similarly, around 200 people were booked under Tobacco Prohibition Act. As per the official information, around 2,500 locations were raided since Saturday.

Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all districts in the state, besides submitting the details of actions to the Police Headquarters in Bhopal, also uploaded it on social media accounts, mentioning that the action was carried on the direction of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Charing a meeting with senior police and administrative officials to take stock of the operation, Chouhan praised the police for strict action in all districts. "We have decided to take action against the nexus operating illegal business of liquor and other narcotics. Operation Nashamukthi has been started in many districts and it will be followed in other remaining districts in the coming days. I would thank to Madhya Pradesh Police for their efforts," Chouhan said on Monday.

Interestingly, while the ruling BJP has been busy thumping its back claiming that the government has taken action against the nexus operating illegal liquor business and narcotics, the opposition Congress has raised questions on the timing of the action.

Congress leaders said the operation came when the elections are not very far and the BJP government wants to make its good image while the fact is that the law and order situation in the state has been very poor.

The Congress also raised questions on whether the state police was waiting for a signal from Chief Minister to kick start an operation. "Action against illegal sale of liquor and drugs are daily activities of the police. Why the police should wait for Chief Minister`s order to take action against illegal activities? All places where raids were conducted have not been established all of sudden. They were operational for several years. It`s good that action was carried out, but the BJP government should also tell names of people who are operating these illegal businesses," said Sangeeta Sharma, vice-president of the state Congress media cell.

Reacting over the operation, former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Monday said, "The entire BJP is under the intoxication of power. They did nothing for 17 years and when the elections are nearing, the Chief Minister doing all these things to turn the attention of people from real issues."

Incidentally, the action came within a week after senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti announced to kickstart a two-month-long yatra as a symbolic protest against illegal activities, including the sale of liquor and drugs. Bharti would start her march against the state government`s liquor policy on November 7, which would conclude by January next year.

In an attempt to make her presence felt in state politics, Bharti has been cornering Chouhan and state BJP president VD Sharma through the liquor policy issue, however, before she could start her movement for the same, Chouhan kicked start the mega operation.