Nashik announces 10-day lockdown, becomes first Maharashtra city to extend COVID-19 restriction beyond May 15

New Delhi: Authorities in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Monday announced strict lockdown for a 10-day long period in view of the latest surge in coronavirus COVID-19 cases. The lockdown restrictions in Nashik will come into effect from May 12 and will end on May 22. During the restriction period, all essential services, including medical stores, hospitals and other services listed under the category will continue to function like before.

48 people died in Nashik due to COVID-19 on Sunday

On Sunday, at least 48 people died due to the lethal COVID-19 disease in the city. The Maharashtra city has been reporting over 4,000 positive cases of COVID-19 on daily basis. The city has a total population of almost 20 lakh.

Maharashtra imposed lockdown-like curbs on April 5 coupled with prohibitory orders and restrictions on the movement of people. The curbs were later extended till May 15. Local lockdowns in district like Latur and Solapur have been imposed, and curbs tightened in Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal. Nashik is probably the first city in Maharashtra where lockdown restrictions have been extended beyond May 15.

COVID-19 tally in Nashik breaches 3.5 lakh-mark

On May 9, the COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 3,56,084 with the addition of 3,002 cases, while the day also 40 deaths and 3,025 people recovering, an official told PTI. The district's toll stands at 3,865 and the number of people discharged is 3,19,044, he added. With 9,829 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 13,45,183.

