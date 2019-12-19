Nation remembers Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, Roshan Singh, the revolutionaries behind Kakori Conspiracy

December 19 is a very important day in India's freedom struggle because it was on this day in 1927 when great freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaq Ulla Khan and Roshan Singh were hanged by British empire for adopting the revolutionary path to help India get Independence. The day is celebrated every year across the country as 'Martyrdom Day. '

Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaq Ullah Khan and Roshan Singh were given death sentence by British government for their involvement in Kakori conspiracy. On August 9, 1925, several revolutionaries including Chandrashekhar Azad, Bismil, Ashfaq Ulla Khan, Rajendra Lahiri and Roshan Singh looted a train which was carrying treasury of British empire. The revolutionaries looted the train between Kakori and Alamnagar near Lucknow.

This incident, which is popularly known as Kakori Conspiracy, caught the attention of people across the country. Though Azad managed to dodge the police after looting the treasury, Bismil, Khan, Lahiri, and Roshan Singh were arrested and were sentenced to death.

Born in 1897, Bismil was a poet-turned-revolutionary. Kakori Conspiracy is still considered one of the most brazen acts of defiance against an unjust and harsh British rule here. It was mentioned to be a message to the British that they cannot get away with taking money from Indians for their own personal use. Ashfaq Ulla Khan was born in Shahjahanpur and he was close friend of Bismil. Just like Bismil, Khan was also a poet.

During the hearing in court, Ram Prasad Bismil had said, 'Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna Ab Hamare Dil Me Hain, Dekhna Hai Zor Kitna Bazu-e-Katil Me Hai?'