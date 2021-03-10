National Commission for Women celebrates International Women's Day 2021, Smriti Irani hails PM Modi's initiatives for women welfare

New Delhi: Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani attended the event as the chief guest. The theme of the event was 'Men for Women'.

Irani highlighted the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of women especially the construction of toilets.

“Today when we celebrate male potential that delivered gender justice, we need to recognise the construction of 10 crore toilets for women for the first time in the history of our country in less than 4 to 5 years,” said Irani in her address.

She also said that the mainstreaming of the needs of women in the political narrative was also made possible by a male prime minister.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma in her address said we need more men to be supporting the cause of gender equality.

"Women's empowerment is not just about gender equality and gender justice. It also means more jobs, equal opportunities for growth and entrepreneurship, higher safety, protection of the girl child, and most importantly just 'letting women be'," Sharma said.

The Commission had invited eminent male personalities, who have made concerted efforts towards the empowerment of women in society.

BJP MP Hans Raj Hans, who attended the event, said that our daughters have made us proud and have proved that nothing is unachievable for them.

Ram Mohan Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development that men from different spheres of life have to come together so as to achieve the goal of gender equality.

The Commission also organised a play performed by the 'Anushthaan' theatre group to highlight the importance of supporting women and to speak out against the violation of their rights.

