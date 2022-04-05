हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dowry

National Commission for Women seeks remedial action over book listing 'advantages' of dowry

NCW asked Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take remedial action over the book for nursing students that lists the "merits and advantages" of the dowry system.

National Commission for Women seeks remedial action over book listing &#039;advantages&#039; of dowry
Image credit: IANS

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday (April 5) asked Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take remedial action over a book for nursing students listing the "merits and advantages" of the dowry system.
The 'Textbook of Sociology for Nurses' by T K Indrani, according to its cover, is written according to the Indian Nursing Council syllabus.

The suggestion that getting a share of parental property in dowry is one of the "merits" of the regressive practice is under the heading "The Merits of Dowry". The NCW, in a statement, said the matter is of serious concern and the commission has taken cognisance of it.

"It sends a very wrong message to students about the prevailing menace of 'dowry'. (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene and to take remedial action in the matter," it mentioned.

The chairperson has also written to Rajesh Bhushan, the Union health secretary, for initiating action in the matter to inform the NCW about it within a week. 

