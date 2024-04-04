National Conference, Congress To Fight 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Together: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah announced that Congress would support the National Conference in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He stated, "We have discussed and finalized everything. In the coming days, after going to Delhi, it will be clear that NC and Congress will fight together in J&K." Omar added that Farooq Abdullah is currently in Jammu campaigning for Congress candidates.

Omar Abdullah criticized the government for failing to provide adequate security to their Lok Sabha candidates in J&K. He noted, "We saw no change even after announcing our candidate; no additional security was given to him, nor were any of our star campaigners provided with more security. Instead, the administration is harassing us. No problem: on one side, we are fighting political parties, on the other side, we will fight the administration too."

Earlier, while addressing his party workers at his Srinagar office, Omar said, "We have always worked for our country. If Sher-e-Kashmir had chosen the gun, there were people to support him, but we chose our country."

He further mentioned that they do not care how many parties are targeting the National Conference, referring to Ghulam Nabi Azad and Altaf Bukhari. Omar stated, "The bucket (balteen), the election symbol of Azad's party, or bat or apple—let them come. We don't care. We don't see much difference between a dustbin and a balteen (bucket)."

He targeted Ghulam Nabi Azad, stating that they have helped him a lot. Farooq Sahab has given him a Rajya Sabha seat twice, but suddenly Azad started targeting Farooq Abdullah.

"We were not understanding what happened. Then when he announced his candidature from the Anantnag seat, we understood why he is doing this. Let him come; he has zero chances to win, but still, he is there. If he really cared for Jammu and Kashmir, he would have fought from his home seat Udhampur, but his candidature there would dent BJP, so he doesn't want to. He is helping the BJP who are targeting Muslims in other parts of the country."

Omar emphasized that it's not an election for MLAs; they have sent their voice to Parliament. "If you think what happened on 5th August 2019 is right, then don't vote for NC. But if you feel Delhi has wronged us, then vote for us and choose your own representative, not Delhi-backed representatives."