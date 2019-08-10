National Conference MPs move SC over Article 370, bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir

The decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir has been challenged in the Supreme Court. National Conference MPs Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi have moved the top court on the issue.

The plea demands that gazette notification issued with regard to Jammu and Kashmir must be nullified, claiming that it is unconstitutional to abrogate Article 370 without the recommendation of the state Assembly.

The National Conference, along with other Kashmir-based parties like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have vehemently opposed the abrogation of Article 370 and the decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers, National Conference’s Omar Abdullah and PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti, were detained ahead of the announcement in Rajya Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah.

An order issued by the Executive Magistrate of Srinagar to Mehbooba Mufti had read, "There are strong apprehensions of law and order situation and breach of peace and tranquillity in Kashmir. Your activities are likely to cause breach of peace, keeping into consideration your recent activities that may likely lead to serious law and order situation and breach of peace."

Days after the announcement, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir had been eased, adding that normalcy is slowly returning to the region. The Governor also assured that the festival of Eid will be celebrated with fervour in Jammu and Kashmir.