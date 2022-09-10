NewsIndia
SHARAD PAWAR

National Congress Party re-elects Sharad Pawar as President

Pawar has been holding the office since the year 1999 when he founded the party and has been re-elected unanimously as the chief of the party

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 11:47 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Sharad Pawar has been re-elected as NCP chief
  • He has been appointed for the next four years as the president in the party
  • Pawar has been holding the office since 1999

Trending Photos

National Congress Party re-elects Sharad Pawar as President

Mumbai: Sharad Pawar has been re-elected as the President of the National Congress Party (NCP) for four years on Saturday. Sharing the information, the chief spokesperson of NCP, Mahesh Bharat Tapase said that Sharad Pawar unanimously was re-elected as the chief of the party.

Notably, Pawar has been holding the office since the year 1999 when he founded the party with P.A. Sangma and Tariq Anwar after splitting from the Indian National CongressAt present, the General Secretary of the party is Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel.

Also Read: At least 19 killed in separate Ganesh Chaturthi visarjan events in Maharashtra

From NCP, Ajit Pawar is the current leader of the Opposition in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. However, for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Sharad Pawar has advocated the unity of Opposition parties.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022