Narendra Modi

National Doctors' Day: PM Narendra Modi to address medical fraternity on July 1

"India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting COVID-19", Modi said in his tweet

National Doctors&#039; Day: PM Narendra Modi to address medical fraternity on July 1

July 1, the birth and death anniversary of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, is celebrated as National Doctors' Day. Officials have informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the medical fraternity on the occasion of the National Doctors' Day. The event is being organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Taking to the Twitter ahead of his address on the d-day, PM Modi said, "India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting Covid-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 PM tomorrow, will address the doctors community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg."

 

 

Amid the pandemic, the prime minister has often praised the doctors and other frontline workers who are fighting the battle everyday to keep people around them safe and healthy. 

 

