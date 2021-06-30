National Doctors Day 2021: History and Significance

New Delhi: Each year National Doctors Day is celebrated on July 1 in India. This day is marked to acknowledge and celebrate the efforts that medical professionals put for the health, wellbeing and safety of other people. The day celebrates the incessant work put in by medical professionals throughout their careers to save human lives.

National Doctors Day is celebrated on different days in each country. The USA celebrates it on March 30, Cuba on December 3 and Iran on August 23.

History of National Doctors Day

National Doctor’s Day was first observed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in India on July 1, 1991. The day marks the birth anniversary of doctor and second Chief Minister of West Bengal Dr BC Roy. Dr Roy has made great contributions in the medical field in the country. He is credited for establishing medical organizations like Jadavpur T.B. Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan, Kamala Nehru Memorial Hospital, Victoria Institution (college), Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital and the Chittaranjan Seva Sadan for women and children.

Significance of National Doctors Day

Doctors are known to be practicing a ‘noble profession’. However, COVID-19 pandemic has shown us once again the selfless and exceptional hard work that the medical professionals have been providing people in these trying times. Many doctors have had 16 hours and longer shifts at a stretch to look after a huge number of incoming patients. Various other doctors have been looking after COVID patients and isolating themselves from their own family to fight the pandemic.

The crazy amount of work the medical professionals have been doing during the pandemic is applaud worthy and one day is just not enough to celebrate them. But we should make it a point to at least acknowledge their efforts and give our full support to them on National Doctors Day 2021.