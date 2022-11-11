National Education Day 2022: History, Theme and all you need to know about India’s first education minister

National Education Day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India's first Minister of Education every year on November 11. Abul Kalam Azad was a scholar, advocate for education, and freedom fighter who made significant contributions to the growth of India's independent education system. India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, was posthumously given to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad in 1992. The Central Government declared November 11 to be the National Education Day in September 2008, and the first National Education Day celebration was launched there on November 11, 2008, by then-President Pratibha Patil.

National Education Day 2022: Contribution

Azad was a reformer and a freedom fighter who vowed to use education to strengthen his country. The UGC, AICTE, Kharagpur Institute of Higher Education, the Secondary Education Commission, and the University Education Commission were all founded during his tenure as minister of education, which spanned from August 15, 1947, to February 2, 1958. Azad also had a big impact on the founding of other important educational institutions, like Jamia Millia Islamia and IIT Kharagpur.

National Education Day: Significance

As the country's first education minister, Azad's key priorities in post-independence India included the upbringing of girls and the impoverished in rural areas. He also placed a strong emphasis on adult literacy, universal primary education, which is free and required for all children up to the age of 14, as well as the diversification of secondary education and vocational training.

National Education Day 2022: Theme of the year

Every year, National Education Day has a new theme chosen by the Ministry of Human Resource Development. "Changing Course, Transforming Education" is this year's topic. This subject suggests that the educational system has to be improved and made more contemporary.

National Education Day: How it is celebrated?

The beliefs and accomplishments of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad can be the subject of lectures, debates, and themed programmes in schools across the nation. Additionally, they may host cultural events honouring Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's birthday or his achievements in life.

Schools may also host forums or seminars to explore the current difficulties and concerns facing the Indian educational system. The system's faults can be identified by experts and shareholders during these discussions, and potential solutions can also be proposed.