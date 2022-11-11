National Education Day: Why is the day celebrated on November 11

National Education Day: National Education Day is celebrated every year on November 11. The day is celebrated to honour to mark the birth anniversary of the first Education Minister of India, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Azad is not only remembered as a scholar, but he was also a freedom fighter who played a prominent role in setting up the education system of independent India.

The establishment of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the School of Architecture and Planning can be attributed to Azad. He was the man behind setting up of University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE), Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Sahitya Academy, Lalit Kala Academy, Sangeet Natak Academy, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) as well.

For those unaware, the first National Education Day celebration was done in 2008 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. It was inaugurated by the then President Pratibha Patil as the Central government announced November 11 to be known as the National Education Day.

Why is National Education Day celebrated?

National Education Day marks the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of independent India.

Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin Ahmed bin Khairuddin Al-Hussaini Azad was born on November 18, 1888. He was an independence activist and a leader of the Indian National Congress party. He tenure as the education minister begun on August 15, 1947 and ended on February 2, 1958.

It is said that Azad, as the first education minister, primarily focused on educating the rural poor and girls. He also took initiatives towards adult literacy which he made free and compulsory for all children up to the age of 14.