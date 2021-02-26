हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
National Education Policy to make India knowledge capital of world, says Piyush Goyal

The National Education Policy focuses on innovation, entrepreneurship and skill development, and it will make India the knowledge capital of the world, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday (February 26). He also said the policy allows students to be more creative in their chosen fields.

File Photo

New Delhi: The National Education Policy focuses on innovation, entrepreneurship and skill development, and it will make India the knowledge capital of the world, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday (February 26).

He also said the policy allows students to be more creative in their chosen fields.

“The Indian education system has to attain that level wherein students from even the developed nations would come for higher studies, even in institutes other than IITs and IIMs,” Goyal added.

"The focus that National Education Policy has given to innovation, entrepreneurship, skill development and the urge to expand education to knowledge, this new thrust and thinking will make India the knowledge capital of the world," he said at a FICCI webinar on education.

Goyal also praised the contribution of schools and teachers in the whole nation-building process, to deal with the future and to alleviate poverty. He said, "education is a great equalizer, empowers everyone, and helps in taking the right decisions at the right time."

