National Farmer Day

National Farmers Day today: All you need to know about the significance of Kisan Diwas

India celebrates National Farmer Day, it is celebrated in the memory of India's fifth Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.  

National Farmers Day today: All you need to know about the significance of Kisan Diwas

New Delhi: India celebrates National Farmer Day or Kisan Diwas on December 23, every year. The day is celebrated in the memory of India's fifth Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. 

Chaudhary Charan Singh was in office for a short period of time. He took charge as a Prime Minister of India from July 1979 to January 1980. Chaudhary Charan Singh is well known for introducing welfare schemes for farmers. He always stood by farmers and framed farmer-friendly policies.

Chaudhary Charan Singh was born in a peasant family at Noorpur, Meerut in 1902. He recognised and felicitated the significance of agricultural economy and the position of a farmer in the economy. 

Chaudhary Charan Singh came out as a distinct leader when he opposed then Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. In 1959 Nagpur Congress Session, Chaudhary Charan Singh publically opposed Nehru on his collectivist and socialistic land policies. 

Chaudhary Charan Singh always believed in simplicity and lived a simpler life. He has authored several books on the issues of Indian farmers and has also suggested solutions for them.

The Indian government has recognised his contribution and has honoured him several times. 

Chaudhary Charan Singh's memorial is known as Kisan Ghat. His birth anniversary is observed as National Farmers Day. The Amausi Airport in Lucknow is renamed as Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. The University of Meerut is renamed as Chaudhary Charan Singh University.

