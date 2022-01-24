National Girl Child Day 2022: Here's why this day is celebrated on January 24 every year

New Delhi: With an objective to provide support and opportunities to the girls of India, National Girl Child Day is celebrated in the country on January 24 every year.

The Day was first initiated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2008 and aims towards promoting awareness about the rights of the girl child.

It also focuses on increasing awareness on the importance of girls' education, and their health and nutrition and also to promote the girls' position in the society to make their living better among the society.

Objectives of National Girl Child Day

The objective of National Girl Child Day is to create awareness about the rights a girl owns and to give them the opportunities like everyone else. The Day also aims at removing gender-based biases.

Educate, Encourage, Empower! Today is the day to renew our commitment twd providing equal opportunities to our girls. On National Girl Child Day, as we celebrate accomplishments of our daughters, we pledge to bridge the gender divide to build an inclusive & equal society. pic.twitter.com/qpglx0fS9y — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2022

Another objective of celebrating this day is to promote awareness about the inequalities that a girl child faces and educate people about girls’ education. It also focuses on changing society's attitude towards girls, decreasing female feticide and creating awareness about the decreasing sex ratio.

Steps taken by the Government to improve conditions of girls

The Government of India has taken various steps over the years to improve the conditions of girls. It has started several campaigns and programmes including the Save the Girl Child, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana CBSE Udaan Scheme, Free or subsidized education for girl child, Reservation for women in colleges and universities and National Scheme of Incentive to Girls for Secondary Education.

जन आंदोलन बना बेटी बचाओ बेटी बढ़ाओ - संवर उठेगा समाज जब बेटियों को मिलेगी शक्ति, देश को नई ऊंचाई पर ले जाएगी हमारी बेटियों की सामूहिक शक्ति! As we complete 7 yrs of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP), my gratitude to citizens of India for transforming BBBP Ji into a Jan Andolan. pic.twitter.com/xl2WTYbsJx — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 22, 2022

Today, Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani will also interact with children from a few marginalised identities from across the country in an online event 'Kanya Mahotsav'.

National Commission of Women is also organizing a virtual discussion through which their speakers will contribute to raise awareness about the rights of girls and the importance of girls education.

Live TV