National Green Tribunal officer tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive; office sealed

New Delhi: One of the officials of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) tested COVID-19 positive said the office on Friday. All the staff who came in contact with the person have been asked to self-quarantine for 14-days.

The NGT circular read, ''All high-risk contacts shall be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. The NGT premises shall remain under deep sanitisation and with effect from May 23, no officer, staff, lawyers, litigants, and the public shall be permitted.''

As per the circular released by NGT the officer who tested positive was posted in the General Administration section (Principal Bench) and last attended office on May 19, 2020. The contact tracing of the person is underway and he has been hospitalized.

The office also informed that the premises will remain sealed as it will be deeply sanitized to avoid the risk of further spread of the infection. The sanitization work will begin from May 23 and further decision on opening the office will be taken on May 25.

The NGT authority also said that no officer/staff/ lawyers/litigants/public shall be permitted to have access to the NGT (PB) premises.