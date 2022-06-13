New Delhi: As Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case, his brother-in-law Robert Vadra on Monday (June 13, 2022) extended his support and said that the Congress leader will be exonerated from all "baseless accusations". Vadra also cited his own case and how he was summoned 15 times and has been questioned by the ED.

Taking to his official Facebook account, Vadra, who is married to Priyanka Gandhi, said that this government will not be able to suppress the people of the country by such methods of "harassment".

"Rahul, you will be undoubtedly exonerated from all baseless accusations," he said in the post.

"I have 15 times been through summons and visits with the Enforcement Directorate and have answered every question and delivered more than 23,000 documents, of my first Rupee earned till date," Vadra wrote.

"I believe truth will prevail and this harassment of the prevailing dispensation will not have the effect they desire. This government will not suppress people of the country by these methods of harassment. It will only make us all stronger people," he added.

Vadra also said that they are here to fight each day for the truth and "the people of the country stand with us".

Rahul Gandhi appears before ED in National Herald money laundering case

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper after the MP reached the agency's headquarters in Delhi. Gandhi, who entered the headquarters of the federal agency in central Delhi around 11.10 am, was put to questioning about 20 minutes later after he finished some brief legal proceedings and marked his attendance.

As per reports, he was allowed by the ED to leave for lunch around 2:10 pm and he returned for the questioning around 3:30 pm. Gandhi reportedly wrote down his statement under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) during the first round of questioning.

The former Congress president first left for the ED office from the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road in the morning and was accompanied by party leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram.

Priyanka Gandhi sat with Rahul Gandhi in a vehicle as the convoy of seven SUVs, escorted by armed CRPF personnel, entered the ED office on APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

What is the National Herald case involving Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi?

The National Herald case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper, founded by Jawaharlal Nehru, the great-grandfather of Rahul Gandhi. The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited.

Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia are said to have been involved in a "cheating and breach of trust" when Associated Journals Ltd was acquired by Young India Pvt Ltd in which the Gandhis held a majority stake.

