NewsIndia
AJL-NATIONAL HERALD CASE

National Herald case: Day after raids, Enforcement Directorate seals premises of Young Indian company

The ED had conducted raids at the office of National Herald newspaper in Delhi on Tuesday. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 06:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

National Herald case: Day after raids, Enforcement Directorate seals premises of Young Indian company

New Delhi: Day after raids at the head office of the National Herald newspaper in Delhi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (August 3) 'temporarily sealed' the premises of the Young Indian Pvt Limited (YIL) located in the Congress-owned office. The ED officials told PTI that the action has been taken to "preserve the evidence" which could not be collected as authorised representatives were not present during the raids on Tuesday. 

The rest of the National Herald office remains open, sources told the news agency. As per the officials, the ED sleuths had emailed the principal officer/incharge of the Young Indian office to open the premises for the central agency to conduct the searches, however, a response was awaited. 

Live Tv

AJL-National Herald caseCongressEnforcement DirectorateYoung Indian company

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand in 4 points why Zawahiri's death is important for India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How much effort did Pingali Venkaiah put into designing the tricolour?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts