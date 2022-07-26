NewsIndia
NATIONAL HERALD CASE

National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi grilled by ED for over 6 hours, summoned again on Wednesday

The ED sources said that Sonia Gandhi was asked around 55 questions so far in two days. She was asked similar questions that were asked of Rahul Gandhi, they added.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 08:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sonia Gandhi was grilled by the ED for over 6 hours
  • She has been summoned again on Wednesday
  • Sonia, her son Rahul and top Congress leaders are under ED scanner in the National Herald case

Trending Photos

National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi grilled by ED for over 6 hours, summoned again on Wednesday

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday questioned interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi for over six hours on the second day of her appearance in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. According to reports, she has been asked to appear again on Wednesday. Sonia Gandhi left the agency's office in central Delhi just before 7 pm on Tuesday after recording her statement. 

The ED sources said that Sonia Gandhi was asked around 55 questions so far in two days. She was asked similar questions that were asked of Rahul Gandhi, they added.

 

 

The Congress leader had reached the ED office around 11 am with her Z+ armed security cover and accompanied by her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. While Priyanka Gandhi stayed back at the ED office, Rahul Gandhi left soon after.

 

 

Priyanka Gandhi was in another room at the ED office so she could meet her mother to provide her medicines or medical assistance if necessary, officials said. The Congress president once left the ED office around 2 pm and returned around 3:30 pm in what is understood to be a lunch break.

The questioning and recording of statements of the 75-year-old Congress president began at 11:15 am after initial formalities, including the verification of summons and signing the attendance sheet.

She was questioned for over two hours on July 21 when she replied to 28 questions put forth by the agency.

The Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli is understood to have been asked questions pertaining to her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and the company under scanner in the case -- Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

 

National Herald caseSonia GandhiEnforcement DirectorateCongressRahul Gandhi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
DNA Video
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect yourself from the spread of Monkey Pox?
DNA Video
DNA: What can youth learn from Neeraj Chopra?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How did Neeraj Chopra become a role model of hard work and discipline?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 25, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?