National Herald issues apology over 'controversial' Ayodhya verdict article

New Delhi: After an uproar over the controversial editorial piece on Ayodhya Verdict, the National Herald on Sunday issued an apology saying it has no connection with the article. The statement comes after BJP demanded an apology from the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi over the 'objectionable' article.

The statement from the newspaper read, " The views expressed in the article are the personal views of the author and do not reflect the views of the National Herald.''

The issue arose after the National Herald published a controversial cartoon, with a collage, having pictures of 1992 Ayodhya and 2019 Supreme Court, with text reading, 'Whose stick. His buffalo.' The collage picture is accompanied by a caption, 'Can God dwell in a temple built with force, violence and bloodshed? Even if God decides to reside there, can we ever pray in such a temple? '

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly criticised the Congress over its mouthpiece National Herald and said that it shows what exactly is the viewpoint of the party.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "There is no better justice system in the entire world than the Supreme Court of India and the justice system of India. By raising a finger on the country's judicial system, National Herald is embarrassing the country".

The National Herald is an Indian newspaper founded by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1938. The newspaper had played a major role in uniting people during the freedom struggle.