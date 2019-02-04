हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
National Herald

National Herald: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi begin Subramanian Swamy's cross-examination

Swamy, in the complaint, had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh.

National Herald: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi begin Subramanian Swamy's cross-examination

New Delhi: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday started the cross-examination of complainant and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in the National Herald case. The Gandhis, through their lawyer, started the cross-examination of Swamy who had filed a private criminal complaint against them in the case.

Swamy, in the complaint, had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh, through which the Young Indian (YI) Private Limited obtained the right to recover the Rs 90.25 crore that the Associate Journals Limited owed to the Congress.

All the seven accused in the case -- Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, and Congress leaders Motilal Vora Congress leaders Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda and the YI -- have denied the allegations levelled against them. 

National HeraldSonia GandhiRahul GandhiSubramanian Swamy
