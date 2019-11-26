National milk day: Here's FSSAI action plan for safe, quality milk products

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) released Action Plan for Safe and Quality milk and milk products, on Tuesday.

The FSSAI informed about its action plan through a press release that carried out several credentials including its survey report on milk products.

The statement by FSSAI said that according to their survey report 7% of milk samples had contaminants or adulterants that rendered milk were unsafe. There were around 399 samples analyzed out of total 1048 which indicated quality and hygiene concerns in milk products. Most of the quality concerns observed were adulteration with vegetable and animal fats with no concern about the presence of heavy metal contaminants.

Taking its survey report into consideration the FSSAI has issued a 12-point action to ensure the safety and quality of milk and milk products in the country. The action plan mainly focuses on testing and continued surveillance, preventive and corrective action for implementation and monitoring and consumer engagement.

The statement issued by FSSAI informed that several rapid testing and high-end precision test equipment have been provided to States/UTs. In addition, FSSAI has also notified NABL accredited private and other public food laboratories for primary, regulatory and surveillance testing which can be used by the States/UTs to complement testing by the state laboratories.

The survey conducted by FSSAI also revealed that even processed milk has both quality and safety concerns which is a serious matter. In this regard, FSSAI has developed a Scheme of Testing and Inspection (STI) to be adopted by dairy processing plants for the purpose of monitoring and self-compliance throughout their production chain in order to strengthen their internal controls.

FSSAI has emphasized the dairy plants to undertake fortification of milk with Vitamins A and D which are lost during processing.

FSSAI will also organize several workshops in the States and Union Territories jointly with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), NDDB, NDRI, and food safety departments to ensure effective implementation of the plan.

