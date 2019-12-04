हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
National Navy Day

National Navy Day: This 'Formidable Blue Water Force' video will give you goosebumps

The Indian Navy successfully conducted its 'Operation Trident' using the anti-ship missiles in combat in the region. INS Nipat, INS Nirghat and INS Veer were the three missile boats that helped the Karachi Strike Group to successfully accomplish their operation over Pakistan Air Force. 

National Navy Day: This &#039;Formidable Blue Water Force&#039; video will give you goosebumps
Image Credits: Twitter/@indiannavy

New Delhi: On the occasion of National Navy Day, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and shared a video showing the might of the Indian Navy. Extending greetings to the Naval personnel on December 4, Singh shared the video exhibiting the 'silent, strong, swift' approach of the Navy. 

Indian Navy Day is a tribute to the soldiers who proved their valor in the Indo-Pak War in 1971.

Watch the video: 

Sharing a series of tweets along with the pictures of the Indo-Pak war, the Indian Navy paid tributes to the brave hearts. The tweets read, ''Karachi was attacked again on 07/ 08 Dec 71, this time from the West. INSVinash fired four missiles which damaged MV Gulf Star, MV Harmatton & PN Tanker Dacca & left Kiamari oil fields ablaze. In remembrance  of these valiant actions, 04 Dec was declared as IndianNavyDay(5/5).''

The victory of the Indian Navy was one of the most successful events marked after World War II. Indian Navy celebrates the day by organizing several activities for the Naval personnel. 

Earlier in the day, Chief of the Naval Staff and all Ranks of Indian Navy paid homage to the soldier at National War Memorial. 

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their greetings to the Indian Navy and praised their commitment.

Tags:
National Navy DayDecember 4National Navy Day 2019Indian Navy
