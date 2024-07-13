National Parks: Monsoon Season Is Considered The Best Time To Visit These National Parks

There is no dearth of places to visit in India. Be it a beach resort, a hill station or a wildlife sanctuary...there are plenty of options for everything and you can book your vacation for a year or two. But if you want to createa memorable travel experience, plan your trip. depending on the season. For example, planning a trip to the mountains when the rainy season is approaching can spoil the enjoyment of your trip, but there are many

national parks worth visiting during this time.



Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

The real joy of visiting the Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand comes only during the rainy season. Because at this point the whole valley is full of flowers. It is said that the color of this valley changes every 15 days. The beauty here is at its peak from July to September. If you visit here, you will experience a different paradise. Here you can find about 500 types of flowers.



Kabini National Park

The list also includes Kabini National Park in Karnataka. It is a very beautiful national park in South India. When you come to Karnataka, don't miss the chance to visit this national park. Vegetation is spread everywhereand the peaceful atmosphere attracts tourists. Visitors can also enjoy boating on the Kabini River within the park. You can see many animals in Kabini National Park during your jungle safari.



Dachigam National Park

The landscape of Jammu and Kashmir varies from time to time. Once you have explored the beauty of Kashmir in summer and winter, plan a monsoon trip and make sure to visit Dachigam National Park. Located at a

height of 14,000 feet above sea level, the beauty of Dachigam National Park can be best seen during the rainy season. You will see many wild animals like leopards, cats, Himalayan langurs etc. who live in the park without any effort.

Periyar National Park

Monsoons are very good in South India and Periyar National Park is a place where you can find tranquility in the emerald forests. Periyar is open throughout the monsoon season and is known as a sanctuary for tigers

and elephants. It is true that most animals cannot be seen in the rainy season, but elephants and different types of birds can be seen.

Ranthambore National Park

If you visit Ranthambore National Park during the rainy season, you will definitely find cool, fresh and lush environments. These seasons are good for exploring wildlife as you can see a variety of insects, reptiles and

birds hiding under the trees. And if you missed the chance to see a tiger on your previous visit to the park, you might see one this time.



