National Rail and Transportation Institute begins admission process for 10 courses; check details at nrti.edu.in

New Delhi: The National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) has announced admissions for the Academic year 2020-21, offering a total of 10 programmes. The last date for application is July 31 for BBA, BSc and post-graduate programmes. For BTech admissions, which will be based on JEE mains score, the last date of application is September 14, 2020, according to the Ministry of Railways statement.

Interested students can obtain further details at the National Rail and Transportation Institute's official website-www.nrti.edu.in

The National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), which is a deemed to be University established by Ministry of Railways in Vadodara, has augmented teaching with quality online courses and summer internships in view of COVID-19.

This will be the third year of intake at the Institute, which has seen significant progress over these years towards its vision of being among the top Universities in the country, powering the growth and transformation of the Indian transportation sector.

NRTI will admit students to its established B.Sc. and BBA programmes in Transportation Technology & Transportation Management respectively, as well as two new B.Tech. programmes, two new MBA programmes and four new MSc programmes. Most of these are unique programmes offered exclusively at NRTI, said the statement.

The new programmes also include an international Masters in Railway Systems Engineering & Integration offered in collaboration with the University of Birmingham, UK where students will spend one year at the University of Birmingham.

The last date for application is 31 July 2020 for BBA, BSc and post-graduate programmes. Entrance test for these programmes will take place on 23 August 2020 at multiple centres around the country.

Total 10 programmes are being offered in the NRTI, 8 of these are new. Detail of the programmes are:



Undergraduate programmes:

BBA in Transportation Management (3 year)

BSc in Transportation Technology (3 year)

B.Tech. in Rail Infrastructure Engineering (4 year)

B.Tech. in Rail Systems & Communication Engineering (4 year)



Postgraduate programmes (2 years):

MBA in Transportation Management

MBA in Supply Chain Management

MSc in Transport Technology and Policy

MSc in Transport Economics

MSc in Transport Information Systems and Analytics

MS in Railway Systems Engineering and Integration (International degree programme offered in collaboration with University of Birmingham, UK)



Selection Process for the programmes:

NRTI UG and PG Entrance Tests (for aptitude) will be administered at multiple locations across the country. Selection to BBA, BSc programmes will be based on score in NRTI UG Entrance Test. Selection of BTech programmes will be based on JEE Mains 2020 scores.

Applicants for the MSc programmes shortlisted on the basis of the NRTI PG Entrance Test will be required to appear for a subject test and interview; admission will be offered based on overall results.

Applicants to the MBA programmes who have valid CAT (2019), XAT (2020) or MAT (later than May 2019) scores may be exempted from PG entrance Test. Applicants shortlisted on the basis of their score in NRTI PG Entrance Test or CAT/XAT/MAT as above will be required to appear for a personal interview; admission will be offered based on overall results.

Selection to the Masters in Railway Systems Engineering and Integration will be conducted jointly by University of Birmingham, UK and NRTI



How to Apply for a programmes:

Applications should be submitted online on the NRTI website. The application fee is INR 500 for GEN/EWS/OBC candidates and INR 250 for SC/ST/PwD candidates. Interested candidates are invited to fill in the application form, pay the application fee & register for the process by visiting www.nrti.edu.in/data/applications.html



Master Plan for the 55-acre campus of NAIR has been prepared and construction work will be initiated shortly. The campus will have a capacity for 2,000 residential and 5,000 total students.