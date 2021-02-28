National Science Day being observed today, Vice President, Prime Minister greet nation

New Delhi: National Science Day is being observed in the country today. The day is celebrated every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’ by physicist CV Raman. Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930 for his work.

Theme of National Science Day 2021:

The National Science Day is aimed at spreading the message of the importance of science and its application in human life. The theme for National Science Day this year is ‘Future of Science and Technology and Innovation: Impact on Education Skills and Work'.

With a view to promote science and innovation, the government will present the National Science Communication Awards today. These awards are presented every year. It was instituted in 1987 to encourage and recognize outstanding efforts in the area of science and technology and inculcating scientific temper among the masses.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu greets nation

“My greetings to the scientific community and science enthusiasts on the occasion of National Science Day today. On this day in 1928, Sir CV Raman announced his path-breaking discovery of the 'Raman Effect' and changed the face of science in India,” Naidu tweeted.

“Science is the lifeline of human progress. As we celebrate National Science Day today, let us resolve to utilise science to bring peace, development and improve the living conditions of people across the world,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets nation

In his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of National Science Day.

Modi said that he would like the youth of the country to know and understand the scientific history of India, know about great scientists, and read it a lot.

“The power of science has a huge contribution in the 'Self-reliant India campaign’,” he said.

