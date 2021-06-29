National Statistics Day 2021: Know history, significance, theme and importance

National Statistics Day is celebrated each year on June 29 in India to mark the birth anniversary of Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis. The government observes the day to popularise the use of statistics in everyday life and sensitise the public as to how the discipline helps in shaping and framing policies.

PC Mahalanobis is also known as the 'Father of Indian Statistics' for his invaluable contribution in establishing the National Statistical System, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the Indian Statistical Institute and contributing to the design of large-scale sample surveys.

He is best remembered for the ‘Mahalanobis distance’, a statistical measure, and for being one of the members of the first Planning Commission of free India.

Every year, a particular theme of national importance is chosen for focused discussions towards improvements in statistical systems and filling the data gaps. The theme for this year’s Statistics Day as given by MoSPI is:

‘Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)-2: End Hunger, Achieve Food Security and Improved Nutrition and Promote Sustainable Agriculture’

This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the main event of the Statistics Day is being organized through video conferencing at NITI Aayog in New Delhi.

The Chief Guest of the event is Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Rao Inderjit Singh.

On the occasion, MoSPI recognizes the contributions of high quality research work in the field of applied and theoretical statistics benefiting the official statistical system.

This year, the winners of Prof PC Mahalanobis National Award in Official Statistics, 2021 and Prof CR Rao National Award for Young Statistician, 2021 will be announced during the event.

The winners of ‘On the Spot Essay Writing Competition, 2021’ for Post Graduate Students on the subject relevant to statistics organized at All India level will also be felicitated.