National Voters Day 2023: History, Theme, Significance- all you Need to Know

National Voters Day 2023: India is the world's largest democracy. The diverse identities of the voters, the vast range of their expectations and goals, as well as the large number of political parties and organisations, genuinely make every election a festival in the country. Every year on January 25, India observes National Voters Day to encourage every voter in the country to participate in the political process. The concept of commemorating this day is somewhat new, dating back to 2011. Every year, first-time voters receive their Elector Photo identity card during the National Voter's Day events.

National Voters Day 2023: History

National Voters Day was observed for the first time in the nation in 2011. The event was intended to inspire more young people to participate in the electoral process. The Union government, led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the time, approved a proposal from the law ministry to that effect.

When Ambika Soni, then-information and broadcasting minister, pointed out that new voters (those who had recently turned 18) were exhibiting less interest in becoming registered voters, it became clear that something needed to be done to emphasise the importance of voting.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) made the decision to undertake a national initiative to identify all eligible voters who turn 18 on January 1 of each year in order to remedy this issue. Every year on January 25, such voters would be enrolled and granted an Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC). It marks the foundation day of the Election Commission of India on 25 January 1950.

National Voters Day 2023: Significance

People's voting choices decide who governs at the local, regional, and national levels. This means that votes have the power to select which people, ideologies, and policies will shape the nation's future. Thus, voting is important in shaping the trajectory of people's life. The views, needs, and aspirations of people change from generation to generation. It is critical that the next generation, which will play an important role in the nation's socio-cultural and economic spheres, votes and feels involved in the process of nation-building.

National Voters Day 2023: Theme

"Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible, and Participatory" is the subject of National Voter's Day 2023. The subject clearly focuses on encouraging voters' active engagement.

The primary goals of this day are to remember Election Day and enhance public awareness of the importance of voting, especially among those who have recently become eligible. In essence, voting is one of the procedures that contributes significantly to the creation of a nation's government. Voting allows people to choose their representatives, full voting rights, which empower citizens to question and seek clarification from the governmet . It also develops a sense of belonging in a democratic democracy, freedom to express oneself during critical decision-making for the sake of the country.