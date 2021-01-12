हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
National Youth Day 2021

National Youth Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Swami Vivekananda on birth anniversary

A towering spiritual philosopher, Swami Vivekananda was born in 1863 in Kolkata and is credited for popularising the Vedantic ideas. 

National Youth Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Swami Vivekananda on birth anniversary
File Photo

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (January 12) paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and asked people to spread his thoughts and ideals.

In a tweet, Modi shared a link to his app (Namo) which lets people share Vivekananda's thoughts.

"Tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. This Vivekananda Jayanti, there's a creative effort on the NaMo App that lets you share his thoughts and a personalised message.  Let us spread Swami Vivekananda's dynamic thoughts and ideals far and wide!" he said.

A towering spiritual philosopher, Swami Vivekananda was born in 1863 in Kolkata and is credited for popularising the Vedantic ideas. Modi has cited Vivekananda as a key influence on him. He had recently installed a statue of him in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
National Youth Day 2021Swami Vivekanandaswami vivekananda jayantiSwami Vivekananda birth anniversary
CBSE board exam 2021 datesheet for Class 10, 12 to be released this week? Check steps to download it
