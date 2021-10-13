Navi Mumbai the capital of integrated connectivity in the country: Bhupendra Shah

Navi Mumbai’s strategic location has been rewarded with country’s unparalleled integrated connectivity infrastructure, both developed and planned. The multiple options are leading to city’s growth with talent flocking here says Bhupendra Shah, chairman and managing director of Bhumiraj Group, Navi Mumbai’s leading developer.

Shah, the Chairman Trustee Board of Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM), ever aggressive on the city believes that connectivity is major catalyst for the glory that the new city has achieved in a short span even as its senior neighbours struggle.

According to Bhupendra Shah, “Ease and pace of commuting is the key for any region to develop. CIDCO has done remarkably well in this aspect by planning and developing the infrastructure required for it for today and the future.”

He adds, “Every mode of transport has been taken care of in Navi Mumbai. Starting from road travel, to railway, now metro that is expected by year end as is water transport and of course the proposed air travel from the international airport. This well planned integration ensures the travelers have quick access, save on time and cost.”

Explains Shah, “It started with creek bridges which now number 7. First came the road bridge in 1973 across the Thane-Vashi creek that connected the region to Mumbai. The second Thane creek bridge came in 1997. There is the Airoli bridge that opened in 1999 connecting Mumbai to Thane-Belapur industrial belt. Another major development was the Railway bridge that became functional in 1992 giving city a major boost through rail connectivity.”

He added, “Now plans are for even better connectivity through third road bridge across Thane-Vashi creek and the Vikhroli-Kopar Khairane-Ghansoli Bridge which will start from where Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link road ends on Eastern Express Highway.”

Stated Shah, “In a year, country’s longest sea bridge, the 22 km long Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will open a new route to the city from Mumbai and head to the proposed airport and Mumbai-Pune e-way.”

Added Shah, “The road infrastructure has further strengthened with the expanded Sion-Panvel highway leading to Mumbai Pune Expressway. The city lifeline Palm Beach road is being extended to Ulwe-Uran and also Mumbai-Pune expressway apart from Ghansoli. Connecting MTHL, a coastal road has also been planned from Belpada at JNPT to Amra Marg, Panvel creek. There is also the 5.4 km Turbhe-Kharghar tunnel project.”

Stated Bhupendra Shah, “The 1350 km Delhi-Mumbai expressway will end at JNPT. The 1,504 km Western Dedicated Freight Corridor connecting Dadri in Uttar Pradesh near Delhi with JNPT will help transport freight at higher speed with increased load-carrying capacity. The 126 km long Virar-Alibuag Multi Modal Corridor connecting to Chirner JNPT will support mega projects and reduce traffic congestion.”

On rail connectivity he said, “While every node of the city is now connected and the city with Mumbai and Thane, there is also a hyperloop planned for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune suburban rail connectivity with inter-nodal transits between Nerul and Uran. Work is on for 12 platform modern terminus at Panvel railway station for better passenger connectivity and dedicated Delhi-Mumbai freight corridor.”

Speaking of the metro project, the first phase of which should start by year end, Shah said, “Not just the current project, but 6 corridors have been planned for the region for inter-city, airport-city, Mumbai, Pune and the MMR connectivity.”

Revealing water transport details, he said, “18 jetties are coming up in the region in a few years. Navi Mumbai’s coastal belt will be put to optimum use with the starting of water transport from Airoli,Vashi, Belapur, Uran to Mumbai and Raigad regions.”

He informed, “Apart from regular ferry services there will be state of the art hovercrafts and also RoRo service to take vehicles along. There will also be water taxi connectivity. In fact, even international cruise services will be available from the terminal at NRI with the city also boasting of the country’s second marina in Belapur.”

Stated Shah, “The biggest investment of them all, the proposed international airport will connect the city to both domestic and international destinations putting it on the global map.”

Concluded Shah, “tell me one region in the country that has connectivity that comes even close to that of Navi Mumbai. The city is the most sought-after destination to live and work for a quality life as it develops as the capital of connectivity in the country.”

