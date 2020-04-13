Navi Mumbai's APMC shuts grains, spices market as more coronavirus COVID-19 cases emerge

New Delhi: Concerned about the growing number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases and people violating social distancing and lockdown, the Maharashtra government on Monday (April 13) shut the wholesale markets for grains, spices and dry fruits at APMC market in Navi Mumbai. Earlier on April 11, the government had closed the vegetable and fruits market yards at Vashi APMC while the Panvel APMC has been shut since April 10 since people openly violated social distancing while they came out to purchase in the area.

According to reports, almost 450 trucks carrying grains and spices used to supply goods at the market every day. 200 trucks of fruits used to also come to mandi on a daily basis. If the government continues the ban on APMC mandi for more days, the people may start facing a shortage of vegetables and spices at their homes. However, as per sources, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government is expected to open all the Navi Mumbai APMC market for people by April 15.

On April 8, a trader, who runs a shop at the spice market in Navi Mumbai APMC had tested positive for coronavirus. The trader, a resident of Sion in central Mumbai, and after his reports confirmed that he was coronavirus positive, he was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.