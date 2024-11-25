Oncologists from Tata Memorial Hospital have raised concerns over Congress leader Navjot Sidhu’s recent claims that his wife, Navjot Kaur, overcame cancer through a strict dietary regimen. They emphasized that there is no scientific evidence to support such assertions and cautioned patients against following unproven remedies.

Dr. CS Pramesh, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, criticized the claims, describing them as “unscientific and baseless.”

"Parts of the video imply that starving the cancer by not eating dairy products and sugar, consuming haldi (turmeric) and neem helped cure her 'incurable' cancer... These comments have no high-quality evidence to support them," he said.

The statement, endorsed by 262 current and former oncologists from the hospital, clarified that no clinical data supports the use of neem or turmeric as anti-cancer agents.

Sidhu had earlier revealed that his wife, diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, recovered after adopting a diet that included turmeric, neem water, apple cider vinegar, and lemon water, while strictly avoiding sugar and carbohydrates, along with intermittent fasting. He stated that she was discharged from the hospital within 40 days despite being given only a 5% survival chance.

The medical experts reiterated the importance of evidence-based treatments such as surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. "Cancer is curable if detected early, and proven treatments for cancer include surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy," the statement read.

Dr. Pramesh further warned against misleading claims, sharing a clip of Sidhu’s press conference on X (formerly Twitter). "These are unscientific and baseless recommendations. She got surgery and chemotherapy that were evidence-based which is what made her cancer-free. Not the haldi, neem, etc.," he added.

During a press conference, Sidhu expressed his relief and gratitude for his wife’s recovery. "Around 1.5-2 years ago, Noni (Navjot Kaur Sidhu) was detected with cancer. She struggled and ran from pillar to post, and she and I and everyone believed that we were wrong. I, however, got to know about it only after the operation was conducted. She was battling stage 4 cancer and was given a 3% chance of survival. Today, I am glad to announce that Noni has been declared clinically cancer-free," he said.

He added, "She defeated cancer not because we had money but because she was disciplined and followed a strict routine. Cancer can be treated effectively even at government hospitals."

While Sidhu highlighted his wife’s resilience and disciplined approach, oncologists have urged the public to rely only on scientifically proven treatments for cancer. They caution that misinformation could deter patients from seeking effective medical care, potentially putting lives at risk.