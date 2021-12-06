हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Arvind Kejriwal liar, says Delhi CM taxes rich to provide free electricity- Watch

Sidhu in Amritsar said that Kejriwal taxes rich people & provides free electricity in slum areas with that money. He put extra charges on the commercially used electricity and provide free electricity to others with that extra money.

Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Arvind Kejriwal liar, says Delhi CM taxes rich to provide free electricity- Watch
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday (December 6) called Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal a liar for his promises to provide free electricity.

We charge Rs 9 per unit for the commercial use of electricity while in Delhi it is Rs 13 per unit which is higher than the rates for the commercial uses that is Rs 12 per unit, said Sidhu.

The Punjab Congress chief further added, 'this trick will not work in Punjab. Till when are you (Kejriwal) going to give this lollipop to people?'

The prosperous capital territory of Delhi was given by late Sheila Dikshit, Sidhu added.

