Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu calls for trade between India and Pakistan

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu batted for resuming trade between India and Pakistan. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said that India-Pakistan friendship will increase trade.

While speaking to the media here in Amritsar, Sidhu said, "If our friendship is increased with Pakistan then our business will also be increased. I admire our former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee`s scheme when he started Aman Eman Bus Sewa from India to Pakistan."

Sidhu added, "If the Karachi border is open, why can`t they open Attari border for business? If the central government opens this, then it will boost the economy of Punjab."

Sidhu claimed that as per the Swaminathan report, Minimum Support Price will benefit farmers in all ways. Sidhu also launched an attack on Delhi Chief Minister`s policies. 

