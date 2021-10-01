Navjot Singh Sidhu not right for Punjab, won’t let him win if he contests: Amarinder Singh

New Delhi: After confirming that he will be “leaving Congress", former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday (September 30) attacked his bête noire Navjot Singh Sidhu and said he will not let him win the 2022 assembly elections.

"I had said it before also that Navjot Singh Sidhu is not the right man for Punjab, and if he contests, I will not let him win,” ANI quoted Amarinder Singh as saying.

Congress is staring at a crisis ahead of Punjab Assembly polls next year after state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tendered his resignation, days after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the CM post. Following Sidu’s resignation, a minister and some other leaders considered close to him also resigned.

During his Delhi visit, Captain met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, putting speculations to rest about his joining BJP, Singh told the news agency, "I will be leaving the Congress party. I am not remaining in Congress, I am not joining the BJP.”

On his meet with Shah, the former Punjab CM said it was to discuss farmers’ agitation on Centre’s three farm laws.

Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab CM on September 18 and has since been openly hitting out at Sidhu. Calling him “incompetent”, Singh had said he will oppose any move to make Sidhu chief ministerial face for reasons of "national security".

"Sidhu could not manage a thing. I know him very well. Don`t think that he is some sort of magic word for Punjab. He is going to be a disaster," Captain had said after resigning from the CM post.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has called a cabinet meeting on October 4 in order to resolve the ongoing crisis in the state unit. Channi met Sidhu on Wednesday to pacify him as his resignation has not been accepted by the party yet.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV