Captain Amarinder Singh removes Congress from his Twitter bio

New Delhi: Captain Amarinder Singh is no longer with Congress, or at least that is what his Twitter bio says. After making it clear that he would not remain in the Congress party, Singh on Thursday (September) removed the party’s reference from his Twitter bio.

His Twitter bio now reads: Army Veteran | Former Chief Minister Punjab | Continuing to serve the State

Check out his profile here:

The statement also signifies that he would remain active in Punjab politics as he has mentioned he would “continue to serve the state”. However, it is unclear what his future course of action might be.

Singh has already declared that he would not join the BJP although he met Home Minister Amit Shah fueling speculations about him joining the saffron party.

"So far I am in the Congress but I will not remain in the Congress. I will not be treated in this manner," the Captain had earlier told a news channel.

Amid the ongoing crisis in Punjab Congress, the former CM also met NSA Ajit Doval at his residence in New Delhi today.

