Not joining BJP, but won't remain in Congress: Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh puts speculations at rest

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh in an exclusive interview with a news channel on Thursday (September 30, 2021) put all the speculations at rest and said that he is not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but quitting Congress.

The development came hours after Captain Amarinder Singh met NSA Ajit Doval at his residence in New Delhi today. Earlier, on Wednesday, Captain Amarinder Singh had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well.

"So far I am in the Congress but I will not remain in the Congress. I will not be treated in this manner," the Captain said in an exclusive interview with a news channel.

The report also quoted sources as saying that Congress had reached out to Amarinder Singh amid speculation of another big exit from the crisis-hit party. Additionally, senior Congress leaders, including Ambika Soni and Kamal Nath, are trying to pacify the former Punjab CM.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as Chief Minister on September 18 and had told the media that the Congress leadership had let him down. He had also taken a dig at Sidhu over his resignation, saying he is not a stable man.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is scheduled to meet state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday at 3 pm.Taking to Twitter, Sidhu said, "Chief Minister has invited me for talks... will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today, he is welcome for any discussions."

