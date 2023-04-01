Navjot Singh Sidhu's 1st Statement After Release From Jail: 'Rahul Gandhi Is Name Of...'

New Delhi: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was released from jail on Saturday (April 1) after spending nearly 10 months in Patiala central jail in a 1988 road rage case. Soon after walking out of jail, he spoke to the media about democracy and equated Rahul Gandhi to a 'revolution'. He claimed that his release was delayed on purpose so that the media would leave the scene.

Sidhu further said, "Whenever a dictatorship came to this country a revolution has also come and this time, the name of that revolution is Rahul Gandhi. He will rattle the government."

Sidhu claimed that there is "no democracy" in the country right now and that there is a conspiracy to bring President's Rule in Punjab. "Minorities being targeted. If you try to weaken Punjab, you will become weak," he said as quoted by ANI.

Navjot Singh Sidhu walked out of jail wearing a blue jacket and waving at his supporters outside. While he was expected to be released at noon, he finally came out at 5:53 pm as per PTI.

A group of supporters of the 59-year-old individual gathered outside the prison early in the morning to give him a grand welcome upon his release. They could be heard shouting 'Navjot Sidhu zindabad'.

Along with the supporters, various Congress leaders such as Gurjit Aujla, Shamsher Singh Dullo, Mohinder Singh Kaypee, Lal Singh, Navtej Singh Cheema, Ashwani Sekhri, and Sukhwinder Singh Danny were also present to receive Sidhu, reported PTI.

Navjot Singh Sidhu had been sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court on May 20 last year for his involvement in a road rage case in 1988 that resulted in the death of 65-year-old Gurnam Singh.