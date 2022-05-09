हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Navneet Rana

Navneet Rana calls Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut 'goon-like MP', claims he threatened her - Watch

"I was openly threatened by a goon-like MP...I will go and file FIR against 'Popat' like Sanjay Raut who said that he will bury me 20-feet deep," she told the media.

Navneet Rana calls Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut &#039;goon-like MP&#039;, claims he threatened her - Watch
Credits: PTI

New Delhi: Independent MP from Maharashtra's Amravati, Navneet Rana on Monday (May 9, 2022), while talking to the reporters, claimed that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut ‘threatened’ to bury her and called him goon-like MP. 

Navneet Rana launched an attack on Raut today and said that she will file an FIR against 'Popat' like Sanjay Raut.

"I was openly threatened by a goon-like MP...I will go and file FIR against 'Popat' like Sanjay Raut who said that he will bury me 20-feet deep," she told the media.

Rana’s statement comes after she got bail in the 'Hanuman Chalisa' recitation row, on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Mumbai Sessions Court issued a notice to MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana after they allegedly violated the conditions of the bail given to them. 

The court in the notice seeks the couple’s say on why a Non-Bailable Warrant should not be issued against them for the same. 

Additionally, after the bail, Navneet Rana also took a jibe at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and challenged him to contest an election against her, claiming that the people of Mumbai and Lord Ram will teach the Shiv Sena a lesson in civic polls.

Navneet Rana, the Lok Sabha member from Amravati in Maharashtra, and her husband Ravi Rana, the legislator from Badnera in Amravati, were arrested by the Mumbai police on April 23 after they announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra area. They were booked on charges of sedition and prompting enmity between different groups.

(With agency inputs)

