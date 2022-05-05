Navneet Rana's husband Ravi Rana seen carrying Hanuman Chalisa after bail

New Delhi: Independent Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana on Thursday was seen carrying a Hanuman Chalisa on his way from jail to Lilavati hospital where his wife and Amravati MP Navneet Rana is admitted, reported ANI.

In a photo released by the news agency, Ravi Rana was seen sitting in a car with a Hanuman Chalisa in his hands. The leader was on his way to Lilavati hospital, where Navneet Rana has been admitted after a medical checkup right after her release from Mumbai’s Byculla jail.

Mumbai | Matoshree-Hanuman Chalisa row: MLA Ravi Rana, who has been granted bail, holds a copy of Hanuman Chalisa on his way to Lilavati Hospital, where his wife and MP Navneet Rana had gone for a medical checkup, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/qHx59o3OVH — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

Rana couple was released from Mumbai’s jail on Thursday after 13 days in custody.

Notably, both Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 after both announced that they will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The announcement triggered the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa in Maharashtra which led to rigorous protest from Shiv Sena.

About the release, Mumbai`s Borivali Court on Thursday issued the release order of Navneet Rana and her husband, Ravi Rana, MLA.

The legal process of furnishing Rs 50,000 each for the Rana couple`s surety amount has been completed in court.

From the Borivali court, one team of lawyers of the Rana couple left for Taloja Jail for the release of Ravi Rana, and another team for Byculla Jail, where Navneet Rana was lodged.

Navneet Rana`s lawyer had dropped a copy of her release order in the bail box placed outside Byculla Jail.

Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana, who was granted bail on Wednesday morning, were not released from jail yesterday as their release orders could not be obtained from the concerned magistrate court in due time.