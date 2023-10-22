Navaratri 2023: EAM S Jaishankar, Maharashtra CM Shinde And Others Offer Prayers On Durga Ashtami- Watch

New Delhi: The country is currently in the midst of a vibrant festive season. With Navaratri in full swing, the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023, and with Diwali just around the corner, the entire nation is in a celebratory mood. Today, India is joyously observing the auspicious eighth day of Navaratri, also known as Durga Ashtami.

On this sacred day of Durga Ashtami, various politicians and ministers paid visits to pandals and temples to offer their prayers to Goddess Durga. S. Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister, visited the Sarbojonin Durga Puja Pandal at Pandara Road in New Delhi, where he prayed for the well-being, happiness, and harmony of all.

A blessed Mahashtmi.



Prayed to Maa Durga for health, happiness and harmony for all at the Naya Delhi Sarbojonin Durga Puja Pandal in Pandara Road. pic.twitter.com/aggOMNT4iy October 22, 2023

In Hojai, Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the "Ram Krishna Mission Puja Mandap" to participate in a tradition spanning over a century, offering his prayers on the occasion of Maha Ashtami.

महा अष्टमी के अवसर पर मंत्र पुष्पांजलि।



होजाई pic.twitter.com/w0yFiN1pXd — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 22, 2023

Aditya Thackeray, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), made a pilgrimage to the renowned Mumba Devi temple on Durga Ashtami, extending his wishes for the eternal grace of Goddess Durga upon the people of Mumbai. On the occasion of Maha Ashtami, Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, joined by his family members, conducted the aarti at the Durgeshwari Devi pandal in Tembhi Naka.

Durga Ashtami is a significant day in the Hindu calendar, marking the eighth day of Navratri and the divine worship of Goddess Durga. This day, alternatively known as Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami, falls on October 22nd, signifying a day of great importance for devotees of Maa Durga as they come together to celebrate this auspicious occasion.